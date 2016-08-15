FCSO Arrests & Citations

According to reports, the following individuals were arrested or cited by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

JUNE 30

Roger Bias, 50, Blacklick, criminal damaging, criminal trespassing.

Isabelle Allman, 23, Washington C.H., possession of drug abuse instrument, drug paraphernalia, conveyance into detention facility.

JUNE 29

Erik Tyler, 34, Chillicothe, failure to appear.

Thomas Lemmings, 41, New Vienna, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, assault.

Aaron Brady, 43, Obetz, speed.

Laurie Fleming, 43, Delaware, speed.

C.M. Williamson, 18, Washington C.H., driving under suspension.

JUNE 28

Trevir Nichols, 27, Washington C.H., probation violation.

JUNE 26

Lori Mason, 52, Galloway, failure to yield.

Dustin Chastain, 25, Antlers, Okla., marked lanes, OVI per se, OVI high test.

Christopher Gray, 46, Jeffersonville, driving under suspension.

JUNE 25

Justin Hall, 22, Washington C.H., marked lanes.

Mathew Roberts, 25, Wilmington, failure to control.

Female, 9, Bloomingburg, unruly.

JUNE 24

William Wolfe, 22, Washington C.H., probation violation

David Adams, 54, Omaha, Neb., traffic control device.

JUNE 23

William Howard, 83, Jeffersonville, protection order violation.

Melissa Yoakum, 42, Washington C.H., probation violation.

Nathan Waters, 24, Washington C.H., speed, improper handling of firearm in motor vehicle.

JUNE 22

Lincoln Buck, 38, Washington C.H., failure to appear.

JUNE 21

Taylor Jenkins, 21, Waverly, failure to appear.

JUNE 20

Kristina Hurtt, 43, Washington C.H., burglary

Tish Dunn, 42, Washington C.H., burglary

Alan Creamer, 33, Jeffersonville, domestic violence (two counts).

JUNE 19

James LeBeau, 38, Washington C.H., domestic violence.

JUNE 17

Krystal Collins, 30, Bloomingburg, domestic violence.

Christopher Steele, 42, Bloomingburg, domestic violence.

Katherine Frederick, 28, Washington C.H., failure to comply.

Ashley Rohrer, 25, Washington C.H., tampering with evidence, conveyance of drugs into detention facility, possession of cocaine.

Kenneth Payton, 62, Washington C.H., trafficking marijuana, trafficking cocaine, trafficking oxycodone, trafficking alprazolam.

JUNE 16

Laura Branscom, 48, Washington C.H., failure to appear

Rashaan Fuquaswinney, 21, Hesperia, Calif., theft

Michelle Williamson, 44, Washington C.H., domestic violence.

JUNE 15

Mathew Neece, 33, Springfield, telecommunications harassment.

Francis Jordan, II, 39, Greenfield, speed, license forfeiture suspension, failure to appear.

Joshua Leach, 19, Washington C.H., failure to appear, receiving stolen property.

Misti Fitzpatrick, 40, Jeffersonville, theft.

JUNE 13

Rakim Willis, 27, Columbus, failure to appear.

Chad Self, 44, Washington C.H., trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, possession of drug abuse instruments, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Stump, 29, New Holland, complicity in aggravated burglary, complicity in aggravated robbery.

Meesha Pettiford, 21, Washington C.H., Complicity in aggravated burglary, complicity in aggravated robbery.

Vercie Lark, 35, Dayton, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery.

Brittan Bach, 33, Jeffersonville, failure to appear

Male, 16, Washington C.H., unruly.

Eddie Shepard, 38, Willsville, improper passing

Steven Miller, 31, Piqua, failure to appear.

Meesha Pettiford, 21, Washington C.H., complicity in committing aggravated burglary, complicity in committing aggravated robbery.

JUNE 12

Michael Therrien, 24, Washington C.H., disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Manuel Chingo, 48, Covington, driving under suspension, marked lanes.

Sarah Thomas, 33, Pataskala, disorderly by intoxication, criminal trespassing.

JUNE 11

Daniel Workman, 63, Bloomingburg, conveyance.

JUNE 10

Joseph Burchett, 35, Circleville, failure to control.

Bennie Murphy, 46, Washington C.H., weapons under disability.

Audrey Tolle, 28, Washington C.H., possession of cocaine.

JUNE 9

Raymond Baker, 33, Chillicothe, domestic violence.

Chelsea Funk, 24, Chillicothe, no operator’s license.

Paul Maddux, 39, Bloomingburg, theft.

Bradley Carr, 34, Washington C.H., non support dependents.

Mark Rowland, 29, Washington C.H., assault.

Elizabeth Seitz, 26, Washington C.H., failure to appear

Timothy Williams, Jr., 23, Jeffersonville, domestic violence, failure to reinstate, failure to signal.

Jeremiah Ivy, 24, Xenia, OVI, OVI high test, failure to control.

JUNE 8

Amber McKenzie, 27, Washington C.H., probation violation.

Helena Schneider, 72, Leesburg, stop sign.

Vercie Lark, 35, Dayton, driving under suspension, failure to obey traffic control device.

Meesha Pettiford, 21, Washington C.H., possession of dangerous drugs.

Ashley Rohrer, 25, Washington C.H., possession of drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, conveyance, tampering with evidence.

Male, 16, Mt. Sterling, speed.

JUNE 7

Cody Elliott, 26, Washington C.H., receiving stolen property.

Kylie Ault, 20, Washington C.H., speed.

William Wilson, 28, Washington C.H., possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia.

JUNE 6

Nathin Holbrook, 25, Moraine, failure to appear.

Janice Jones, 54, Leesburg, theft of drugs (six counts).

George Shadley, 23, Washington C.H., possession of heroin.

Derek Hatton, 31, Washington C.H., theft (two counts).

Carrie Hilderbrand, 37, Washington C.H., non-support of dependents (two counts), failure to appear (two counts).

JUNE 5

Joseph Rouse, 43, Wooster, petty theft, disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Frankie Rouse, 41, Shreve, petty theft, disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Alissa Bonecutter, 26, Washington C.H., criminal trespass.

Timothy Slone, 42, Jeffersonville, trafficking in heroin, tampering with evidence, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Shumaker, 29, Greenfield, non-support dependents.

David Payton, 27, Washington C.H., unlawful sexual conduct with minor, gross sexual imposition

Robert Wead, 69, Worthington, failure to control.

JUNE 4

Thomas Leston, 30, Dayton, violation of protection order (two counts).

Tyler Stone, 27, Mount Sterling, non-support dependents.

Tyler Drake, 19, Washington C.H., underage possession of alcohol, obstructing official business, failure to appear.

Gary Jackson, 54, Washington C.H., possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin.

JUNE 3

Marky Bellar, 27, Washington C.H., Probation Violation

Tiara Adams, 22, Jeffersonville, trafficking heroin, tampering with evidence, possession of heroin; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jesse Binegar, 34, Greenfield, Burglary, theft (two counts).

Jason Fitch, 32, Washington C.H., tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine.

Jack Smallwood, 88, Washington C.H., failure to control.

JUNE 2

Shannon Routte, 22, Washington C.H., probation violation.

Timothy Campbell, 55, Arnold, Md., failure to yield.

Phillip Davis, 23, Washington C.H., assault.

Heather Queen, 24, Bloomingburg, failure to control.

JUNE 1

Cody Moore, 21, Washington C.H., assault.

Michelle Gill, 29, Washington C.H., failure to appear.

Scylar Johnson, 22, Washington C.H., assault.

Joshua Jones, 25, New Holland, OVI, OVI per se, traffic control device.