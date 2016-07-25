DNC 2016: Sen. Casey: National, economic security critical in race for the White House

PHILADELPHIA — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey said security is a major issue in the race for the White House — economic security and national security.

Casey, D-Scranton, said there is a lot at stake in the election and he urged the Pennsylvania Delegation to be ready for the task.

“Hillary Clinton will raise the wages for hard working Americans,” Casey said. “And there is no one as prepared to take on the threats to our national security than Hillary Clinton.”

Casey told the delegates that they have done a lot of work to get Clinton this far, but a lot remains to be done.

“This will be a tough fight for Hillary and a tough fight for Katie McGinty,” he said.

McGinty is running for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Republican Pat Toomey.

“Hillary and Katie have the character, the ability and the commitment to service that this country needs,” Casey said.

Senator Robert Casey. (PETE G. WILCOX/THE TIMES LEADER)

By Bill O’Boyle boboyle@timesleader.com

