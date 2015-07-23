Exhibitors excel at hog show

Caleb Penwell’s hog was named fifth place overall on Wednesday at the Fayette County Junior Fair Market Hog Show. Penwell is pictured with Fair Queen Abbie Noble, Fair Attendant Alyssa Backenstoe, Fair Attendant Taylor Kirkpatrick, Pork Queen Caroline Hughes, and judge Miles Toenyes.

Aubrey McCoy’s hog was named fourth place overall on Wednesday at the Fayette County Junior Fair Market Hog Show. McCoy is pictured with her family, Fair Queen Abbie Noble, Fair Attendant Alyssa Backenstoe, Fair Attendant Taylor Kirkpatrick, Pork Queen Caroline Hughes, and judge Miles Toenyes.

Konner May’s hog was named third place overall on Wednesday at the Fayette County Junior Fair Market Hog Show. May is pictured with Fair Queen Abbie Noble, Fair Attendant Alyssa Backenstoe, Fair Attendant Taylor Kirkpatrick, Pork Queen Caroline Hughes, and judge Miles Toenyes.