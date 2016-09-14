Jeff Library holds ‘Grandparent’s Tea’

Jeffersonville Branch Library was the place to be recently, for it was the setting of the Grandparent’s Tea, where delicious refreshments were served.

Sherry Thomas spoke about how being a “Grammy” is her greatest blessing and joy and she would know for she is the grandmother of six grandchildren: Devan, Delaney, Ellie, Ben, Ana and Clare. It is also a great excuse to do fun “kid things” like going to the zoo, catching lightning bugs, going fishing (or even wading) in the creek or just playing softball in the backyard.

“Grandchildren force you to slow down and stop to smell the roses. When they are with you, nothing else is important. And when it’s time to go home, they leave knowing that grandma and grandpa love them dearly and pray daily for them.” She says to be yourself and share your hobbies and passions. These are the things they will remember in the years to come. “We share our love of farming with them and they can hardly wait for harvest to begin.”

“If you enjoy cooking, bake with them. Try new recipes. Let them help. Measuring is a good learning tool. One of our favorite things to make (besides cookies) is homemade pizza. They love to spread out the dough. Do crafts of all kinds. Every holiday and just fun everyday crafts. Tell stories. As soon as we get in the car, they are clamoring for one of grandma’s stories. We tell stories of imaginary mouse friends, Huey, Dewey and Louie, of adventures at the north pole with Santa and lots more. They delight in hearing stories when grandma was a little girl…like the time she was learning to drive the tractor, ran through a gate and threw her grandpa off the tractor.”

She says to invest your time. Time is precious and a great gift you can give to them. Treasure hunts – hide clues all over the house and outside leading to a special treasure at the end. Read, read, read some more. “We love books and visiting the library!” The book she shared, “Bad Dog, Marley”, by John Grogan she read to her grandchildren four times before coming to the library. One of her favorite books to share with her grandchildren is “Grandma Kisses” by Laura Neutzling.

She says, “Remember! Grandma’s home is your grandchildren’s second home – a sort of security blanket they can escape to when the world is unfriendly. We are a little bit parent, a little bit teacher and a little bit best friend. Being a Ggandma is fun. It’s a great and wonderful responsibility as we think about the legacy we are leaving for these precious grandchildren.”

Sherry Thomas spoke about how being a “Grammy” is her greatest blessing and joy and she would know for she is the grandmother of six grandchildren: Devan, Delaney, Ellie, Ben, Ana and Clare. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2016/09/web1_sherry-thomas-reads-to-tea.jpg Sherry Thomas spoke about how being a “Grammy” is her greatest blessing and joy and she would know for she is the grandmother of six grandchildren: Devan, Delaney, Ellie, Ben, Ana and Clare. Jeffersonville Branch Library was the place to be recently for it was the setting of the Grandparent’s Tea where delicious refreshments were served. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2016/09/web1_tea.jpg Jeffersonville Branch Library was the place to be recently for it was the setting of the Grandparent’s Tea where delicious refreshments were served.