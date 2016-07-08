Giving back to the community

Cash Max in Washington Court House is stepping up in the community and has found a new way to give back.

Tess Sievertsen, Cash Max manager, along with Angie Manns, Cash Max district manager, were out in the community Friday and catered lunch to the Record-Herald and the Washington Court House Police Department.

“We appreciate the community. Without the community we wouldn’t have a job and we’re appreciative. This is our version of pay it forward,” said Manns.

There are 42 Cash Max stores in the state, according to Manns. She said the last pay it forward project they did took nearly two years to complete.

“We would go to the local stores and find someone in the community who was shopping and we would pay for all of their groceries. We typically looked for someone who had a family and who was buying a lot of groceries. That was our way of getting into the community, giving back, showing our appreciation,” said Manns. “When that was finished we thought, how can we continue that? And then we thought of this idea to buy lunch for local businesses in the community.”

“We want to give back to the community for helping us,” said Sieversten.

From left to right: Katie Bottorff, Record-Herald General Manager, Tess Sievertsen, Cash Max Manager, and Angie Manns, Cash Max District Manager.

