2016 seniors graduate Sunday

Miami Trace and Washington high schools will be graduating the Class of 2016 on Sunday, and each school has announced the students who placed at the top of their respective classes.

The two high schools will both hold graduation commencement ceremonies on Sunday. Miami Trace High School will hold its ceremony at 2 p.m. at the high school. In the past, weather permitting, the ceremony has been held at the football field.

Washington High School will hold its ceremony at 4:30 p.m. in the Washington High School gymnasium as they have for the past few years. Both schools will be graduating around 150 students and each school has four top seniors that will be honored for their hard work and dedication to education over their high school careers.

For Miami Trace, three students are being honored as valedictorian, Riley Evans, Ben Hollar and Evan Johnson, and one student is being honored as the salutatorian, Julia Barrett.

Evan Johnson, son of Delin and Denise Johnson, has participated in Marching Band, Pep Band, Symphonic Band, Jazz Ensemble, Soundsations, Symphonic Choir, Mock Trial Team, Envirothon Team, Quick Recall Team, Science Club, Student Government, National Honor Society and is a member of the Grace Community Church Youth Group and Grace Community Church Youth Band. His future plans include attending Wright State University in the fall of 2016 where he will pursue a degree in biomedical engineering.

Ben Hollar, son of Kevin and Tiffany Hollar, has participated in musical, fall play, Symphonic Band, Symphonic Choir, Mock Trial, Show Choir, Quick Recall, Marching Band and Pep Band. His future plans include attending the University of Cincinnati in the upcoming fall to study Computer Science.

Riley Evans, son of Todd and Raquel Evans, has participated in FFA as Chapter Vice-President, multiple state and national awards finalist, Dramatic Arts Productions -including Gilligan in Gilligan’s Island, Flick in A Christmas Story, Watson in Sherlock Holmes, Mr. Green in Clue, tennis, Key Club as president, National Honor Society as president, Superintendent’s Advisory Council, Journalism/MITRA Yearbook Staff, Student Government as Senior Class Secretary, Spanish Club, Science Club, Drama Club, Quick Recall, Envirothon Team and a bunch of outside of school clubs and organizations. His future plans include attending The Ohio State University this fall to study pharmaceutical sciences. After attaining his Bachelor’s Degree, he plans to continue his education in graduate school in order to become a pharmacist.

Julia Barrett, daughter of Danny and Angie Barrett and Cyndi Hunter, has participated in Football Cheerleading, Basketball Cheerleading, Track and Field, Symphonic Band, Jazz Ensemble, FCCLA, Science Club, Student Government, Key Club, Envirothon, Spanish Club, Quick Recall, Youth Group, National Honor Society, and Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council. Her future plans include attending Wright State University to major in nursing with a minor in deaf studies and earn her bachelor’s degree. Then, she will continue attending Wright State to earn her masters in nursing.

Beginning with the class of 2016, Washington High School will honor any student who meets the established criteria as students who achieve “Honors With Distinction.” The criteria are: earning an Honors Diploma from the State of Ohio, an ACT score of at least 27, earning at least 29 credits, a G.P.A. of no less than 4.0 on a 5.0 scale, and passing at least one weighted class in each core content area throughout their high school career. The class of 2016 will have four students who have earned the Honors with Distinction:

Gavin Mallow is the son of Jamie and Brande Mallow. He is planning on attending Wright State University where he will major in Environmental and Earth Science. After graduation from college, he would like to work with the environment and be involved in politics.

Roma Patel is the daughter of Darsit and Shilpa Patel. She is planning on attending the Ohio State University where she will major in Neuroscience. After graduating college, she plans on attending Medical School and becoming a doctor.

Brandon Geiler is the son of Jennifer Workman and Scott Geiler. He is planning on attending Wright State University where he will major in Computer Science. After graduation from college, he plans on working in the Informational Technology field.

Alyvia Kreps is the daughter of Thomas and Krystin Kreps. She plans on attending the University of Cincinnati where she will major in Biology. After graduating college, she plans on pursuing a career as a Marine Biologist.

Stay with the Record-Herald for coverage of the commencement ceremonies in the Tuesday, May 31 edition of the paper and on www.recordherald.com

The bio information for the students was submitted by Miami Trace and Washington High Schools.

Julia Barrett http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2016/05/web1_Barrett-J.jpg Julia Barrett Riley Evans http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2016/05/web1_Evans-R.jpg Riley Evans Evan Johnson http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2016/05/web1_Johnson-Evan.jpg Evan Johnson Ben Hollar http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2016/05/web1_Hollar-B.jpg Ben Hollar Brandon Geiler http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2016/05/web1_Geiler-Brandon.jpg Brandon Geiler Gavin Mallow http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2016/05/web1_Mallow-Gavin.jpg Gavin Mallow Roma Patel http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2016/05/web1_Patel-Roma.jpg Roma Patel Alyvia Kreps http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2016/05/web1_Kreps-Alyvia.jpg Alyvia Kreps

Top students from MT, WCH announced

By Martin Graham mgraham@civitasmedia.com

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

