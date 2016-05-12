‘Plant Swap’ slated for May 21

Plant swaps, like garage sales, have caught on all across the country. They vary in size, from a small group of friends, to the community-wide event slated for May 21 from 9-11 a.m.

Many years of plant swapping have been a valuable outreach tool utilized by Fayette County Master Gardeners to help those who like to work with the dirt. Again this year it will be held at the Farmers Market. If you want to participate, save money, or have gardening questions answered, come to the corner of Main and East streets May 21.

The best choices go early. Approximately one week before the event, dig the plants you want to swap. The plant will have time to recuperate between transplantations and look good. Place your plants in containers you do not mind having returned.

Keep them watered. Mark the plant with name and indicate if it is a sun worshipper or grows best in the shade. Annuals, perennials, herbs, trees and grasses are all welcome for exchange.