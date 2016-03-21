Arbor Day Foundation names WCH a ‘Tree City USA’

Washington Court House was named a 2015 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to urban forestry.

Started in 1976, the Tree City USA program, sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U. S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

The local tree committee is led by George Shoemaker and includes Don Creamer, Ted Hawk, Brenda Caudill, Tom Pieratt and Marlene Rankin. Don Creamer is the local Urban Forester. Typically, tree committee meetings are held on the first Monday of the month and coordinate the largely volunteer tree effort.

“I believe that George, Don, Brenda, Tom, Ted and Marlene work to make the tree program a reality,” said Joe Denen, Washington C.H. City Manager. “I believe that engaging citizens in tangible improvements to the community builds pride and community engagement.”

Trees provide multiple benefits to a community when properly planted and maintained. Trees help to improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs and remove air pollutants, among many other benefits.

More information on the Tree City USA program is available at arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.

This is a submitted article.