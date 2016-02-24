United Way’s ‘Spring Fling’ set for this Saturday

The annual United Way Spring Fling will be held this Saturday, Feb. 27, from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Mahan Building.

This year’s theme is “Luau,” so everyone is encouraged to get out their flip flops and enjoy a fun evening with a tropical flair.

The entertainment at this year’s Spring Fling will be “The Sunburners,” Cincinnati’s favorite island party band. The band will feature Jimmy Buffet music and will also play a lot of crowd favorites. If you like country, rock or pop, they can play it. Songs from Alan Jackson, Billy Joel, The Eagles, and John Mellencamp, and many other favorites will be enjoyed on Saturday night.

Tickets are $10 at the door. Proceeds will help fund 30 health and human service organizations in Fayette County. This year marks 65 years of service by The United Way to the residents of Fayette County.

http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2016/02/web1_The-Sunburners-logo.jpg

By Ryan Carter ryancarter@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica