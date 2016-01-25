Jeff Lions Club donates to local families

The Jeffersonville Church of Christ Food Pantry added food items, and the 4-H Fun Bunch and Little Clover Funny Bunch 4-H Clubs made plates of cookies and candy for their enjoyment.
The Jeffersonville Lions Club donated Christmas gifts in memory and kindness of Martha L. Burnett in the form of gift certificates, clothing, toys and books to five Jeffersonville families over the Christmas holidays.
