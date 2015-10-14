Two arraigned on B&E charges

Two Washington C.H. citizens were arraigned Monday in the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas on multiple counts of breaking and entering, and theft.

Jessica Abdon, 32, and Joseph Butts, 38, of 421 Walnut St., were indicted on Sept. 25 on two counts of breaking and entering, both felonies of the fifth degree, two counts of theft, both felonies of the fifth degree, and one count of receiving stolen property, a felony of the fifth degree.

According to the indictment, Butts and Abdon allegedly broke into 99 Summit Lane in Washington C.H. on Sept. 7 and Sept. 14 and stole two coin-operated Maytag commercial washing machines.

On Sept. 7 and Sept. 14, the Summit Station Limited and Washington Apartments Maintenance supervisor contacted the police and reported that unknown persons gained entry into the laundromat building and removed coin operated washers.

On Sept. 14, officers responded to a complaint of suspicious activity to the rear of 421 Walnut St in Washington C.H. Upon arrival, three subjects were observed running from a shed and failed to stop after given commands. Butts and Abdon were located a short time later and taken into custody for obstructing official business, reports said.

Butts was interviewed and allegedly admitted his guilt at the Washington C.H. Police Department on Sept. 15. Butts reportedly informed police that his girlfriend, Abdon, was involved both times.

According to police reports, Butts and Abdon took the first washing machine to Columbus and broke open the coin machine to retrieve the money. A friend took the machine to a recycling center. The report states that Butts and Abdon did not have time to break open the second machine because he was arrested by officers after the theft.

Butts and Abdon are scheduled for trial on Nov. 24. Both pleaded not guilty during their arraignment on Monday.

http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2015/10/web1_FC-Court-House-1-3-1.jpg

Washing machines allegedly removed from laundromat

By Kellee Bonnell kbonnell@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kellee Bonnell at (740) 313-0355 or on Twitter @newskelleebee.

Reach Kellee Bonnell at (740) 313-0355 or on Twitter @newskelleebee.