Land Bank accepts 17 properties

Members of the Fayette County Land Bank Board of Directors met recently and approved 17 properties for transfer to the Fayette Land Bank.

The FCLRC (Fayette County Land Re-utilization Corporation), referred to as the Fayette County Land Bank, is a group of dedicated public servants and local leaders who seek to revitalize the community by finding land that could use work to prepare it for another use. Whether the lot will be used by the City of Washington Court House, the Community Action Commission of Fayette County or local residents and developers, the goal is to find parcels of land that are troubled and figure out a way to help return them to working order.

During the meeting, board member Branen Weade moved to accept 17 properties, pending clear title, for transfer to the land bank. The motion, seconded by Fayette County Treasurer Susan Dunn and passed unanimously, included properties on Hinde Street (319 North and 1217, 1219, 1223, 1225 South), Paint Street (104, 738, 1104, 1228 East), one property at 433 E. Court Street, 1031 Lakeview Ave., 1233 S. Main St., 824 John St., 310 McElwain St., 833 Millwood Ave., 707 Pearl St. and 1112 Yeoman St.

Additionally at the Land Bank meeting, Fayette County Commissioner Dan Dean moved to accept minutes as corrected, a motion seconded by Dunn. Commissioner Tony Anderson called for voice vote and, all being in favor, the motion passed. Dunn, Fayette County Land Bank treasurer, presented the treasurer’s report with a balance of $44,034.77. Buck Minyo moved and Weade seconded the motion to accept the treasurer’s report as presented, and Anderson called for voice vote with all in favor.

Finally, Weade moved to authorize Dunn to pay West Bend Insurance Premium four insurance premiums not to exceed $1,750. The motion was seconded by Minyo and was passed by a unanimous vote.

In other news, the Fayette County Commissioners also held their meeting. Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth’s recommendation to purchase a new, trained K-9 officer was approved by the commissioners. The new K-9 will be purchased from the Von der haus Gill Police K-9 Academy in Wapakoneta for use by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

Another FCSO item was on the agenda: a resolution authorizing the destruction and/or sale of surplus inventory at the FCSO. The items to list for sale on govdeals.com were a 2010 Dodge Charger, a LogiTech web camera, an Enjoa Signature Pad, a Cannon A810 power shot digital camera, and an HP Photosmart R817 digital camera. Only one item is to be destroyed, a different 2010 Dodge Charger than the one being sold.

A contract was approved with Don Kelley Construction to provide labor and materials to make repairs on the roof of the Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health building. The contract amount is for $2,360.

A lease agreement with Anytime Breaktime out of Sunbury was approved unanimously for the purpose of storing vehicles and property at 238 Old Chillicothe Road. Term of the lease is effective May 1 and will continue for a period of three years with an annual payment amount of $10,000.

Finally, a contract, per the request of the Fayette County Job and Family Services (JFS) Director Faye Williamson, was approved between the JFS and T.E.A. for placement and related services for child care and custody. This contract is effective from April 26 through Dec. 31. Maximum amount payable under this contract is $48,000.

The Fayette County Commissioners’ Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House and their office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at (740) 335-0720. Stay with the Record-Herald for regular updates from the Fayette County Land Re-utilization Corporation and the Fayette County Commissioners.

Commissioners also approve purchase of FCSO K-9

