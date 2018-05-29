WCH man charged with alleged rape of 6-year-old

A 28-year-old Washington Court House man has been charged with 10 first-degree felonies for the alleged rape of a 6-year-old girl.

Benjamin L. Knisley, of 1025 Dayton Ave., Lot 12, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Washington Municipal Court at 9:30 a.m.

His initial appearance was held Tuesday and his bond was set by Judge Victor Pontious at $500,000, according to court records. A preliminary hearing has also beet set for this Thursday at noon.

According to reports from the Washington Police Department, a report was made May 4 alleging that an adult male was having sex with a 6-year-old female. Following an investigation, Knisley was arrested Thursday and charged with the 10 counts of first-degree felony rape. He was booked in the Fayette County Jail.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Knisley http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_MUGSHOTS_34612429.jpg Knisley

By Ryan Carter rcarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica