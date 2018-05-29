Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

May 29

Joshua L. Thompson, 25, at large in Washington C.H., possession of drug abuse instruments (second-degree misdemeanor).

Katherine J. Ross, 25, 12244 Prairie Road, Jeffersonville, possession of drug abuse instruments (second-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

May 28

Glenn L. Gilbert, 51, 700 S. Glenn Ave., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

May 27

Shawn L. Carpenter, 32, 7213 Prairie Road, Lot 50, excessive smoke, expired registration.

Kevin E. Williams, 25, 9094 US 62 Northeast, window tint violation.

Austin J. Wilson, 26, Greenfield, speed.

Michael R. Greer, 51, last known address 517 Second St., Apt. 17, disorderly by intoxication.

May 26

Malachi N. Lewis, 20, 223 N. Fayette St., making false alarms.

Stanley O. Taylor, Jr., 34, Chillicothe, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Phyllis S. Raypole, 74, 717 W. Elm St., failure to yield.

David E. Bailey, 34, Hillsboro, no operator’s license.

Juvenile, 12, Washington C.H., unruly.

May 25

Brandon Bailey, 22, 820 Highland Ave., Apt. 5B, dog at large.

Emily L. Scarberry, 37, Leesburg, possession of drug paraphernalia.

James J. Scarberry, 40, Leesburg, possession of drug abuse instruments, no operator’s license, fictitious plates.

May 24

Benjamin Knisley, 28, 1025 Dayton Ave., Lot 12, rape (10 counts).

Kenneth G. Kier, 65, Hillsboro, OVI, squealing tires.

Martin Hoagland, 50, at large, FCSO warrant.

Selena A. Camp, 50, 701 Linden Ave., disorderly conduct.

May 23

Ronnie M. Scaff, 39, 611 Gregg St., domestic (first-degree misdemeanor).

Zachary Uhl, 25, Greenfield, parole violation (FCSO).

May 22

Brittany N. Taylor, 35, 1025 Briar Ave., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Benjamin L. Ford, 30, 961 Delaware St., bench warrant – failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Cody S. Moore, 36, 401 B Peddicord Ave., parole violation.

Krisa J. Woods, 27, 616 McLean St., Chillicothe Police Department bench warrant, possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor).

May 21

Whitney K. Delong, 30, at large in Washington C.H., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Justin T. Sutton, 415 Cherry St., red light violation.

Henry T. Onions II, 21, 2160 Jenny Lane, no operator’s license (first-degree misdemeanor).

Miranda J. Hester, 30, 926 Sycamore St., Hillsboro Police Department bench warrant – failure to appear.

Charles Pate, 35, 526 Peabody Ave., domestic violence.

Michael S. Penwell, 43, 926 Sycamore St., bench warrant – failure to comply.