Celebrating Blue Heritage Day

Students in the fourth and fifth grades at Belle Aire Intermediate School held the time-honored tradition of Blue Heritage Day recently.

Every year students in these grades travel to the Washington High School track and field to participate in Olympic-style competitions, including sprints, throwing events and much more.

One student enjoys the long jump competition during Blue Heritage Day.

Shot-put is a fan favorite with many kids lining up to try and get some distance in the throwing event.

Following the event several students helped to clean up the trash left around the track and field.

The adminsitration of Washington Court House City Schools was proud to see the students keeping the facilities in tip-top shape.

Other throwing events focused less on distance and more on accuracy.

The students enjoyed the nice weather while participating in a variety of events.