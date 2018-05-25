WHS to hold graduation this Sunday

The Washington Court House City Schools High School will graduate around 150 seniors this Sunday, including eight who are receiving “Honors with Distinction.” The commencement for the Washington High School graduating class of 2018 will start at 4:30 p.m. at the high school gymnasium.

Beginning in 2016, Washington High School will honor any student who meets the established criteria as students who achieve Honors With Distinction. The criteria are: earning an Honors Diploma from the State of Ohio, an ACT score of at least 27, earning at least 29 credits, a G.P.A. of no less than 4.0 on a 5.0 scale, and passing at least one weighted class in each core content area throughout their high school career.

This year, the seniors being honored for achieving this feat include: Anthony Kuenzli, son of Christy and DJ Jenkins and Jim Kuenzli; Jonathon Luebbe, son of Steve and Jenny Luebbe; Jaelyn Mason, daughter of Jessica and Louis Reid and Jason Mason; Spencer Minyo, son of Buck and Debbie Minyo; Cody Riley, son of Cheri and Chad Riley; Keiya Satoh son of Ikuo and Rumiko Satoh; Maxim Schroeder, son of Thomas and Jessica Schroeder; and Joshua Trimmer, son of Darcy and Nyleah Trimmer.

“As your final days of being students come to a close and your years of being Washington High School alumni begin, we hope that you will always cherish your days in Washington Court House City Schools,” Washington High School Principal Tracy Rose wrote in a letter to the senior class. “I encourage you to visit often and keep us posted on how your life is progressing. I wish you all the best and look forward to seeing the impact you will make on our world!”

