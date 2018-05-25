Two receive MTEA Senior Award recently

Jordan Bernard and Matthew Fender were awarded the Miami Trace Education Association Senior Award for the 2018 school year. Jordan is the daughter of Mike and Deidre Bernard. Matthew is the son of Rod and Heidi Fender. Pictured are Ellen Businger, MTEA Treasurer; Melissa Steele, MTEA Vice President; Matthew Fender, Jordan Bernard and Cindy Larvie, MTEA President. ​

