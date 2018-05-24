County to honor local veterans

Fayette County will remember veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice this weekend with events to honor those brave men and women.

Memorial Day weekend is always a special time in Fayette County full of events for the community to enjoy and take time to honor those who gave their lives in the United States Armed Forces. Beginning on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Old Pioneer Cemetery behind Dairy Queen, several veteran related organizations will come together for an annual event.

Thanks to the Fayette County Veterans Service Commission, the VFW Post 3762, the Kiwanis Club of Washington Court House and several others, the event will be held in memory of fallen heroes. Mistress of Ceremonies Patty DeWeese will open the event before many local leaders gather to speak to the crowd. Guests include Fayette County Commissioner Tony Anderson, Washington Court House City Manager Joe Denen, the Washington High School Band and more.

Many other events will take place over the rest of the weekend and into Monday, including a Memorial Day Weekend Dog Show in Jeffersonville on Sunday. According to John Ayotte, president of the German Shepherd Dog Club of Central Ohio, they will be holding a show on Sunday at the Park.

“The objective of the club is to urge members and breeders to accept the standard of the breed as approved by The German Shepherd Dog Club of America, Inc. and The American Kennel Club as the only standard of excellence by which the German Shepherd Dog is bred and judged, and to do all in our power to protect and advance the interests of the breed, and to educate with these interests in mind,” Ayotte said. “We conduct educational programs and training classes for our members and for the public. We also sponsor both conformation shows (or breed shows) and agility trials similar to those sometimes televised, but for German Shepherd Dogs only. We expect between 50 and 60 dogs to be shown in each of two shows on Sunday. The first show begins at 9 a.m., and the second approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.”

The club will be holding a Saturday confirmation show at the park as well to check the quality of the German Shepherds. On Monday, Jeffersonville will continue the festivities with their annual parade and program. The parade will gather at Woodsview Drive in Jeffersonville at 9:30 a.m. before kicking off at 10 a.m. Following the parade, officials and guests will gather at the Jeffersonville Veterans Memorial at 10:30 a.m. Mayor Bob Kinzer said he hopes the community can find time to come join them.

Officials in the village of New Holland are encouraging the public to join them for their annual parade and Memorial Day service. The parade, which assembles at 12:30 p.m. at the New Holland town square, is open to the public to join and each child that participates will be given an American flag to keep. Following the parade, guest speaker Paul LaRue and the Frankfort American Legion Honor Guard will join together to deliver the Memorial Day Service at 1 p.m. at the New Holland Cemetery. The event is sponsored by the New Holland VFW 8041 with Dennis McCoppin as commander. For more information, contact Rankin R. Kirkpatrick at (740) 572-0129.

Other events on Monday include a program at 10 a.m. at the Washington Cemetery, a program at 11 a.m. at St. Colman Cemetery, a noon lunch at the American Legion Post 25 and a program at 1 p.m. at the Highlawn Cemetery.

Stay with the Record-Herald for coverage of these events and more in the Tuesday, May 29 edition of the Record-Herald.

By Martin Graham mgraham@recordherald.com

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

