Mrs. Carter’s second grade class receives certificates

The display showed off some art for the Lion’s Quest Service Learning Project from the class.
The messages conveyed on the art was to not use drugs and raise drug awareness.
The Community Action Commission of Fayette County Prevention Coordinator Tiffany Garrison presented Mrs. Carter and her second grade Cherry Hill class with certificates Tuesday for their prevention display at the 28th-annual Community Health Fair & Family Fun Day.
