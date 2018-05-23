Country artists booked for festival

Jonalee White and The Late Nite Drivers, featuring Shane Runion, will take to the stage as the opening acts at the 2018 Scarecrow Festival in downtown Washington Court House.

According to White’s website, the singer has “the combination of a sultry country voice and mature writing styles” and she “boasts an energy and passion for country music that will draw you in and bring you back for more.”

With over 150,000 spins at country radio, White has had five Top 40 singles from her eOne Entertainment distributed sophomore album, “Sugar,” via Lick Records. Along with the CMT debut of her music video, “Naked As Fools,” she has acquired a significant fan base, performing with such artists as Dierks Bentley, Charlie Daniels and Taylor Swift all over the US, according to her bio.

White’s band, The Late Nite Drivers, include Columbus-based musicians Michael Nugen (electric guitar), Molly Pauken (bass), Kay Harris (mandolin), Pete Cary (acoustic/electric guitar), Nate Hollman (keyboards), and Barry Damron (drums).

According to her bio, White has been a finalist on both NBC’s Star Tomorrow and CMT Music City Madness.

Shane Runion is a Nashville recording artist “winning over listeners by storm with catchy originals and a knack for entertaining,” according to his website. “His unique raspy voice, guitar playing, and rock-and-roll image make him instantly recognizable, with high-energy live shows that leave audiences wanting more.”

These acts are opening for the headliner, country music star John Michael Montgomery.

Montgomery, who has sold over 16 million albums and has had 15 number one singles, is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15. The three-day, popular annual festival is scheduled for Sept. 14-16.

By Ryan Carter rcarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

