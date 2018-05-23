FCSO Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals were arrested or cited by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

May 17

Jenny Stone, 49, Washington C.H., disorderly conduct.

Robert Tripp, 49, Washington C.H., violation of a protection order.

Male, 17, Washington C.H., OVI, underage consumption of alcohol, open container, driving under suspension.

Male, 17, Washington C.H., underage consumption, open container.

May 16

Paul Gradstrom, 72, Bloomingburg, speed, OVI.

May 14

Scott Lee, 55, Jeffersonville, domestic violence, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.

Elijah Stanforth, 18, Jeffersonville, speed.

Male, 17, Washington C.H., speed.

Alvin York, 80, Circleville, failure to yield.

May 13

Michael Maynard, 63, Hillsboro, telecommunication harassment.

Molly Gruber, 35, Washington C.H., speed.

Jerome Kisling, 37, Bloomingburg, receiving stolen property, misuse of credit card.

May 12

Steven Nixon, 27, Washington C.H., obstructing official business.

Jay Gebhart, 53, Washington C.H., speed.

Heaven Jenkins, 18, Jeffersonville, speed.

Dewey Jester, 41, Bloomingburg, driving without consent.

May 11

Chuck Tackett, 38, Washington C.H., failed to appear.

Thomas Shoemaker, 23, Washington C.H., probation violation.

Kristopher Reid, 23, Washington C.H., probation violation.

Jerome Kisling, 37, Bloomingburg, failure to appear.

Timothy May, 40, Washington C.H., probation violation.

Teresa Williams, 55, Washington C.H., theft by deception.

Gregory Harmon, 39, Washington C.H., failure to appear (two counts).

Amy Pepper, 43, Washington C.H., probation violation.

Female, 17, Washington C.H., speed.

Steven Nixon, 27, Washington C.H., domestic violence.

James Saxour, 37, Frankfort, assault.

Brian Hinkley, 34, at large, assault.

Kevin Matthews, 50, Jeffersonville, OVI, driving under suspension.

May 10

Robert Daugherty, 48, Bloomingburg, disorderly conduct.

Vanessa Thomas, 50, Washington C.H., speed.

May 9

Megan Defisher, 26, Washington C.H., criminal trespass (two counts), aggravated menacing, assault.

Makayla Ruggles, 18, Grove City, speed.

May 8

Kevin Matthews, 50, Jeffersonville, disorderly intoxication.

May 7

Charles Pate, 36, Washington C.H., aggravated possession of drugs.

Tamera Gray, 59, Washington C.H., felonious assault, tampering with evidence.

Cole Chrisman, 24, Washington C.H., burglary, theft.

Jatawna Mcfann, 43, Jeffersonville, domestic violence.

Male, 17, Washington C.H., speed, street racing.

Deriree Willman, 29, Washington C.H., speed.

May 6

Ashley Goddard, 35, Bloomingburg, failure to control, OVI.

David Troyer, 47, Leesburg, speed.

May 5

L. Scott Smith, 54, Washington C.H., failed to appear for arraignment.

Chyna Cupp, 18, Washington C.H., theft.

Gayle Smith, 57, Leesburg, assured clear distance.

May 4

Brian Moore, 36, New Holland, possession of drug abuse instruments, tampering with evidence.

Brian Hinkley, 35, Washington C.H., failure to appear.

Tiffany Mick, 33, Washington C.H., probation violation.

Matthew Pollock, 28, Jeffersonville, failed to appear.

Travis Mossbarger, 29, Washington C.H., illegal conveyance of drugs into facility, possession of heroin.

Joshua Sanderson, 23, Washington C.H., vandalism.

Michael Eddlemon, 56, Washington C.H., probation violation.

Female, 16, Wilmington, stop sign violation.

Kathryn Houck, 27, Jeffersonville, speed.

Nathan Caudill, 33, Washington C.H., non-support of dependents (two counts).

Ramona Norris, 22, Cincinnati, failure to control.

May 3

William Gregg, 27, Washington C.H., failure to appear.

Shaneil Carson-Shapley, 39, probation violation.

Brian Hinkley, 34, Washington C.H., failure to appear.

Alvin Smith, 34, Greenfield, failure to appear, non-support of dependents.

Paul Ervin, 64, Springfield, unsecured load.

May 2

Chadley Robinette, 33, Leesburg, aggravated possession.

Cary Howland, 35, at large, domestic violence.

Leona Mongold, 36, Washington C.H., non-support of dependents (two counts).

May 1

Allen Fyffe, 25, Hillsboro, aggravated possession of drugs.

Jason Bice, 47, Washington C.H., failure to appear (two counts), menacing.

Kiersten Wilson, 18, Washington C.H., speed.

Larry Carman, 62, Greenfield, speed.

Lisa Diffendal, 37, Washington C.H., DOC.

James Blackburn, 27, Washington C.H., probation violation.