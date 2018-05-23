First AAUW Laura Voorhis Memorial STEM scholarship awarded to Semler

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Washington Court House Branch recently awarded the first Laura Voorhis Memorial STEM Scholarship during its annual banquet held on May 9 at the Sugar Creek Baptist Christian Center.

The recipient, Annie Semler, daughter of Kurt and Tracy Semler, was recognized for her outstanding academic performance at Washington High School and pursuit of a degree in a field of science and technology. In the fall, she will be entering the Mount Carmel School of Nursing to begin studies toward a BS degree in nursing.

Mark Voorhis was also in attendance to honor his wife through the presentation of this scholarship. Laura, who passed away on March 28, 2018, taught science for 25 years to students at Washington High School. She was a 10-year member and active officer in AAUW.

A delicious meal was prepared and served by Rachel’s House Catering. Following dinner, the speaker for the evening was Becky Maggard, who presented an enjoyable “exercise” of Laughter Yoga with audience participation. Outgoing officer, Brenda Riley, recording secretary, was thanked for her time and expertise given to AAUW Washington Court House Branch while in that position.

Jean Ann Davis was welcomed as the new recording secretary, and Beth Gerber as the incoming membership vice-president. Pamela Anderson will continue as president for the 2018-2020 term.

The AAUW Washington Court House Branch was organized in 1956 to advance the equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. If you have a college degree or are a current college student, you are eligible to join. Please contact the organization through www.aauwoh.org