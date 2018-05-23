FBI searching Rosenberger’s house, storage unit

WILMINGTON — Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation are conducting searches in Clinton County Wednesday morning in relation to former Ohio Speaker of the House Cliff Rosenberger.

Agents are currently at both his home on State Route 350 and at 761 S. Nelson Ave. in Wilmington, where Rosenberger is believed to have some unknown items stored.

The Nelson Avenue building houses several businesses, including the Wilmington News Journal.

The owner of the building is Bret Dixon, former Clinton County Economic Development Director.

Todd Lindgren, Public Information Officer of the Cincinnati Division of the FBI, told the News Journal on the scene at the Nelson Avenue address that, “We’re conducting law enforcement activity.”

At least two apparent FBI agents wearing protective gloves could be seen looking at items behind a glass door at the building’s only South Nelson Avenue entrance.

Lindgren declined further comment, except to confirm that agents were also at the SR 350 address.

Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) resigned his post as Speaker and as 91st District Representative in April amid talks that he was the subject of an FBI investigation.

Cliff Rosenberger http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_RGB_Cliff-Rosenberger-NEW.jpg Cliff Rosenberger