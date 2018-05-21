Two injured in roll-over accident

A 26-year-old woman was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital and a 30-year-old man was transported to Fayette County Memorial Hospital following a one-vehicle rollover Monday afternoon on Barger Road.

At approximately 2:10 p.m., authorities received a call about a rollover in a field. According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, a Ford Explorer, driven by Samuel Mclees, was traveling southwest on Barger Road, off of US Route 62 South, when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, struck a utility pole and then rolled over into a field.

The passenger, identified as Rebecca Throckmorton, was ejected from the vehicle. Shortly thereafter, a medical helicopter arrived to transport her from the scene. Throckmorton’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the Concord-Greene Fire Department, Fayette County EMS, and Highland County North EMS responded to the scene. The accident remains under investigation.

