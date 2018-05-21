WMS names May Students of the Month

Donatos recently provided pizza to these students at Washington Middle School as they celebrated “Pizza with the Principals.” This is in appreciation for their selection as Students of the Month for May. They are chosen by their teachers because of the outstanding example they set for their peers in such areas as academic effort, good work ethic, kindness to others, and service to their school. Pictured (L to R): Ellie Lynch, Mya Perez, Racine Grim, David Surina, Jenteal Larson, Mr. Montgomery, assistant principal, Kierstyn Mitchell, Mayleigh Koutz, Lorelei Taylor, Parker Foy, Aaralyne Estep and Kassidy Olsson. Absent from the photo were Scottie Forsha and Maggie Copas.

