County OSU Alumni Club helps with spring cleanup

The OSU Alumni Club of Fayette County helped out at the spring cleanup and mulch day in the phenology garden inside the Washington Cemetery. The phenology garden is part of a worldwide research project that keeps track of the relationship between plant growth and insect reproduction relative to weather conditions. The Fayette County Master Gardeners lead that effort locally. Helping with the effort this spring are OSU Alumni Club members Pat Gall, Debbie Roby, Carolyn Essman, Jim Essman, Marlene Rankin, Don Creamer and Alice Craig.

The OSU Alumni Club of Fayette County helped out at the spring cleanup and mulch day in the phenology garden inside the Washington Cemetery. The phenology garden is part of a worldwide research project that keeps track of the relationship between plant growth and insect reproduction relative to weather conditions. The Fayette County Master Gardeners lead that effort locally. Helping with the effort this spring are OSU Alumni Club members Pat Gall, Debbie Roby, Carolyn Essman, Jim Essman, Marlene Rankin, Don Creamer and Alice Craig. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_20180510_174841.jpg The OSU Alumni Club of Fayette County helped out at the spring cleanup and mulch day in the phenology garden inside the Washington Cemetery. The phenology garden is part of a worldwide research project that keeps track of the relationship between plant growth and insect reproduction relative to weather conditions. The Fayette County Master Gardeners lead that effort locally. Helping with the effort this spring are OSU Alumni Club members Pat Gall, Debbie Roby, Carolyn Essman, Jim Essman, Marlene Rankin, Don Creamer and Alice Craig.