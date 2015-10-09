Police Log

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

OCT. 7

THEFT/COMPLICITY: An employee of Dollar General reported that they observed two females conceal merchandise and depart the store without paying for the items. The females were located by officers and the merchandise recovered. Sarah R. Karber was charged with theft and Linzi C. Noel was charged with complicity in the theft of the items.

ROBBERY: Officers responded to Wal-Mart on a robbery call where the male offender had fled the store on foot. Officers located the male in a nearby field and identified him as Jason A. Kidder, who was taken into custody and charged with the offense.

THEFT: Yolanda Cook reported that unknown person(s) removed three Halloween decorations from the front yard of her residence on S. Main St.

THEFT: Marcy Mills reported that someone removed her child’s Razor electric powered dirt bike from the detached garage area of her residence on Clinton Ave.