Deer Creek to celebrate dam’s 50th anniversary

Fifty years ago, the construction of Deer Creek Dam was completed. Now, organizers are encouraging the community to come out and celebrate the 50th anniversary of Deer Creek Dam with a week of activities from Saturday, May 26 through Sunday, June 3.

The festivities will include dam tours, water safety programs, movies, children’s activities, and visits from Bobber the Water Safety Dog and Corey the Water Safety Boat.

In 1938, Congress authorized the building of Deer Creek Dam to reduce flooding and provide recreation, fish and wildlife enhancement. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began construction in 1965 and completed the dam three years later in 1968. Construction of the dam cost $19 million, and in its 50 years of operation, the dam has prevented approximately $107.5 million dollars in flood damages.

Deer Creek Dam is 3,880 feet long, and its three types of gates hold back the 1,277 acre lake. After the completion of the dam, the state park facilities were built, with approximately 7,223 acres of land being leased to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. To learn more about Deer Creek Dam and take 176 steps down into the bottom of the dam, please join them for one of the dam tours during the celebration.

Activities will begin on May 26, with dam tours starting at 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. on May 26 through 28 and June 2 and 3. Bobber the Water Safety Dog and Corey the Water Safety Boat will make appearances at the Visitor Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on these days, and there will be goody bags and activities for kids, and historical videos and displays for adults. Additional dam tours will begin at 2 and 6 p.m. on May 31 and June 1.

For all dam tours, adults must present a valid government-issued I.D., and children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. No backpacks or handbags will be allowed on the tour, and photography inside the dam is prohibited.

The anniversary festivities will be conducted at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Visitor Center at 21897 Deer Creek Road in Mt. Sterling. For more information, please visit the Facebook page @usacedeercreeklake.

Staff at Deer Creek are encouraging the community to come check out the dam for the 50th anniversary of its construction. Activities are planned from next Saturday through June 3, including tours of the dam. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_IMG_20180516_152906351.jpg Staff at Deer Creek are encouraging the community to come check out the dam for the 50th anniversary of its construction. Activities are planned from next Saturday through June 3, including tours of the dam.