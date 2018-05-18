Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville awards grants to local schools

Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville has announced that two schools in Fayette County and one school in Clinton County have been named this year’s recipients of a TangerKIDS grant.

The following schools have been awarded: Miami Trace Middle School, Cherry Hill Primary School and Sabina Elementary School.

In keeping with Tanger Outlets’ mission to support the future of our children, according to a press release, the Tanger KIDS Grants program is designed to award grant money to local schools in the communities where Tanger Outlet Centers are located.

Grants awarded this month will benefit schools for the 2018-19 school year.

Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville recently presented at TangerKIDS grant to Cherry Hill Primary School. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_CherryHill2TKids.jpg Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville recently presented at TangerKIDS grant to Cherry Hill Primary School. Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville General Manager Kristen Hauer visited Cherry Hill Primary School for the grant presentation. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_CherryHillTKids.jpg Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville General Manager Kristen Hauer visited Cherry Hill Primary School for the grant presentation. Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville recently presented a TangerKIDS grant to Miami Trace Middle School. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_MiamiTraceMSTKids.jpg Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville recently presented a TangerKIDS grant to Miami Trace Middle School. Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville recently presented a TangerKIDS grant to Sabina Elementary School. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_SabinaElemTKids.jpg Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville recently presented a TangerKIDS grant to Sabina Elementary School.