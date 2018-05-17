Crimes & Traffic reports

Crimes and traffic reports were recently released from the Washington C.H. Municipal Court:

Village of Jeffersonville

Ashley Williams, 1134 Rawlings Street, 49/35 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Aimee L. Nelson, 1400 Ohio Street, disorderly conduct, fine $25, court costs $214, upon motion of the village of Jeffersonville, charge amended from Vio Tpo M1, defendant sentenced to 10 days jail, suspended 10 days jail if no other similar offense for 5 years.

George H. Minney III, Jeffersonville, 45/35 speed, fine $30, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

William L. Dillon, 114 East Circle Avenue, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $253, upon motion of the village, charge amended from petty theft to disorderly conduct, defendant pled guilty per agreement, sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend jail sentence, probation for 1 year, pay restitution of $112.49, stay out of Flying J.

Village of Milledgeville

Jason Wallace, Jamestown, Ohio, aggravated menacing, court costs $25, case dismissed per agreement.

Village of Octa

Jacob Dvarga, Columbus, leaving scene, upon the motion of the state, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice. Defendant to pay costs.

State of Ohio (Wild)

Andrew A. Johnson, Mount Sterling, Ohio, littering, court costs $215, defendant pled no contest, found guilty, failed diversion program, to do community service work through Monday program, defendant assessed court costs.

State of Ohio

James K. Goodman, 4660 Washington-Good Hope Road, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $116, case was waived by defendant.

Natalie M. Buccini, Independence, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Taylor J. Beeler, Waverly, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Jonathan T. Seger, Cincinnati, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Garrett A. Householder, Lebanon, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Alexandra G. Weibel, Independence, Ky., 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jeremiah D. Morton, Pickerington, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Guevara Nyendu, Abindon, Md., 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brittany K. Smith, Wilmington, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jerry W. Aleshire Jr., Johnstown, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Reay Mackay, Bainbridge, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Phong T. Luu, Hoschton, Ga., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Wilbur C. Frederick, 717 Gibbs Avenue, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Anthony Anderson, Mount Sterling, Ohio, unsafe vehicle, fine $25, court costs $130, upon motion of the state, charge amended from speed to unsafe vehicle, defendant pled guilty per agreement, defendant shall pay fine and court costs within 30 days, no points violation, proof of insurance shown.

Mackenzie J. Alkire, Jeffersonville, Ohio, 70/ 55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Erica D. Moore, Bloomingburg, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

David S. Jarrell, 5361 Old US 35, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Cyril D. Demasana, Hendersonville, Tenn., 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Madeleine D. Hoffer, Cincinnati, 92/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Damien E. Brown, Coshocton, Ohio, non compliance/FRA suspension, fine $150, court costs $130, suspend $150 fine if defendant obtains operator’s license by Aug. 1, 2018.

Damien E. Brown, Coshocton, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $101, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 60 days.

Christopher L. Anderson, London, Ohio, DUS – administrative license suspension, defendant pled no contest, found not guilty, defendant has privilege from Madison County.

Christopher L. Anderson, London, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $106.

Chanda R. Harvey, Columbus, 74/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, upon motion of state, charge amended from 95/70 to 74/70, defendant pled guilty per agreement, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days. No points.

Emma C. Walker, Columbus, 84/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.

Jevan D. Borgemenke, Blanchester, Ohio, OVI/breath, fine $600, court costs $190, defendant sentenced 60 days jail, suspend 50 days jail, 30 days house arrest, electronic monitor in lieu of 10 days jail due to Fayette County jail overcrowding, counseling as directed, probation for 2 years, operator’s license suspended for 1 year beginning April 4, 2018, granted limited driving privileges May 20, 2018.

Jevan D. Borgemenke, Blanchester, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, defendant pled guilty.

Selena R. Dornfeld, Pickerington, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

David J. Gingerich, Lynchburg, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tiara N. Scott, Mount Sterling, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Cheryl E. Binegar, 917 Glenn Avenue, 88/70, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Vincent J. Sipple, Williamsburg, Ohio, 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Bailey R. Matz, Louisville, Ky. 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.