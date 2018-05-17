Out with the old, in with the new

The McDonald’s restaurant on South Elm Street in Washington Court House that had been in existence since 1974 was demolished on Thursday morning. A new, updated McDonald’s will be built to replace it. A group of residents gathered at the fence and surrounding areas to watch the demolition.

