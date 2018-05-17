Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

May 16

Gabriella M. Sturgill, 18, 220 Forrest St., speed.

Cathy I. Duncan, 60, Columbus, failure to yield.

Phillip M. Davis, at large, possession of drug abuse instruments (second-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Tai L. Fouch, 44, 3948 Main St. Southeast, no operator’s license.

May 15

James B. Colburn, 50, Waverly, speed.

Michelle Y. Hougland, 52, Chillicothe, speed.

Marvin R. Wilson, 36, 5770 US Route 22 Northwest, no operator’s license.

Karen R. Estep, 44, 1121 S. Hinde St., theft by deception.

Rebecca E.S. Hall, 27, Bloomingburg, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Bethany N. Benson, 28, Bloomingburg, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Wesley O. Barnes, 35, Williamsport, failure to yield left turn.

May 14

Max S. Alspaugh, 46, 632 1/2 Fayette St., bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to comply.

May 13

Joshua E. Frost, 36, 1010 Briar Ave., no operator’s license.

Bradley R. Hess, 31, 607 Sycamore St., O.V.I.

Tyler A. Scott, 25, 190 Summit Lane, disorderly by intoxication, criminal trespass, obstructing.

Debi M. McKinney, 51, 724 S. Hinde St., speed.

Diana L. Joseph, 57, 925 S. Elm St., expired registration.

Dean A. Deluca, 43, 714 Briar Ave., no operator’s license, fictitious registration.

Elijah S. Campbell, 18, Leesburg, speed.

May 12

Jordan H. Boles, 23, Greenfield, no operator’s license.

Jami L. Matson, 32, 917 Lakeview Ave., FCSO bench warrant, Beavercreek Police Department bench warrant.

Jessica J. Carner, 29, 615 Village Court, Apt. F, persistent disorderly.

Danielle N. Brown, 23, 602 E. Temple St., possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alexis K. Riley, 21, 1116 Clemson Plaza, speed.

Jordan T. Adams, 32, 1127 Campbell St., no operator’s license.

Ashley D. Watson, 30, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Brandon D. Penrod, 35, 1340 Forest St., disorderly (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Charles J. Crum, 44, 1003 Yeoman St., disorderly (fourth-degree misdemeanor), open container in motor vehicle (minor misdemeanor), loud sound amplifier (minor misdemeanor).

David D. Derounin, 55, at large, disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor), open container in public (minor misdemeanor).

May 11

Freddie E. Marcum, Jr., 25, Bloomingburg, no operator’s license, booster seat, unsafe vehicle.

David E. Merritt, 47, at large, no operator’s license (first-degree misdemeanor).

Kyle J. Maddux, 34, 816 Riverbirch Road, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jessica J. Carner, 29, 615 Village Court, Apt. F, telephone harassment (first-degree misdemeanor).

Johnna D. Wade, 34, 420 Forest St., no operator’s license.

May 10

Martin J. Hoagland, 50, 963 Delaware St., Apt. B, bench warrant – failure to appear, criminal trespass.

May 9

Joshua A. Wiseman, 22, 230 Delaware St., no operator’s license.

Shiloh Dotson, 30, Sabina, stop sign violation.

Bobby L. Bennett, 33, at large, bench warrant – probation, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drug.

Edward A. Wild, 33, 649 Peddicord Ave., bench warrant – failure to appear, burglary (second-degree felony), obstructing.

Lacey R. Waybright, 23, at large, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dustin A. Morris, 28, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia.

May 8

Charles V. Furniss, 85, 5 Wagner Court, stop sign violation.

Ranee J. Vititve, 61, 65 Residence Drive, speed.

Mary L. Dalton, 71, 1577 Dennis St., stop sign violation.

Arthur D. Maynard, 59, South Solon, failure to have reasonable control.

Stephan A. Joseph, 29, Jeffersonville, failure to appear.

Female, 17, Washington C.H., unruly juvenile.

May 7

Nalynn Hall, 54, 1141 Campbell St., speed 40/25.

Charles E. Pate, 35, 526 Peabody Ave., FCSO indictment.

Austin H.J. Bristow, 19, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia.