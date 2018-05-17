Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

May 13

Larceny: At 8:28 p.m., Levar Lewis, of 1012 Pearl St., reported that somone stole his Motorola cell phone from his home.

May 11

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: At 7:23 p.m. while on routine patrol, officers made contact with a male on Gregg Street near Delaware Street. During the contact, the male, identified as Kyle J. Maddux, was found in possession of drug paraphernalia. Maddux was charged with the offense.

Telecommunication Harassment: At 8:07 p.m., officers were called to Village Court on a verbal dispute between a male and female. The female, identified as Jessica J. Carner, was asked to leave the apartment at the request of the resident. Carner was not satisfied with the outcome of the complaint, which was deemed civil between parties, and told officers she would just call them right back. She was advised if she did call for the same issue, she would be arrested. Carner called moments later reporting the same complaint, and was arrested for the listed offense.