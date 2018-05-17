The Well completes record-setting tax season

The Well at Sunnyside just completed another tax season of helping its neighbors complete and file their tax reports.

It was another record-setting year for The Well’s 13 tax counselors. This year they helped to complete a record 1,158 returns, for potential tax refunds and credits valued at $1,775,283, another record for The Well.

In addition, The Well was fourth in the state’s top tax sites — an amazing achievement considering that the top three were urban areas, such as Stark County and three other multiple county sites.

The Well is greatly indebted to the volunteer tax counselors who gave of their time and skills to benefit their neighbors and bless the community. They are: Kenny Arnold, Linda Campbell, Mike Fenner, Bill Hardwick, Carol Kinzler, Renee Lewis, Tracey Maddux, Chiquita Nash, Jill Roberts, Anna Robinette, Kristi Lynch-Snively, Dale Stevens and Zeke Zastrow.

