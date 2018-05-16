Two locals killed during pursuit in Madison Co.

Two local residents were killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Madison County Monday night during a pursuit by law enforcement.

The crash occurred on State Route 56 south of Moorman Road, according to a press release issued by the West Jefferson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Chuck Tackett II, 20, of Washington C.H., and Dominique L. Sims, 32, of New Holland, were both ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident began when a Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Village of Mount Sterling to investigate a report of carjacking, according to the release. While en route to the village, a second deputy saw a vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle in question heading northbound on State Route 56. The deputy reportedly turned his patrol vehicle around to attempt to confirm the license plate.

As the vehicle accelerated to a high rate of speed, the deputy activated his emergency lights and siren, and attempted to catch up to the vehicle, but was unable to as the vehicle continued to accelerate. The deputy located the vehicle off the left side of the roadway a short time later, just south of Moorman Road.

Troopers from the OSHP West Jefferson Post were requested to respond to the scene to investigate the crash. Preliminary investigation revealed that a maroon 2008 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Tackett, heading northbound on State Route 56 at a high rate of speed went off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole and tree, according to the release.

Both Tackett and Sims, a passenger in the vehicle, were reportedly not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the vehicle.

The OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Fire & EMS, the Madison County Coroner’s Office, and C&C Towing. The crash currently remains under investigation.

By Ryan Carter rcarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

