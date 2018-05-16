WCHCS to dedicate road to DiSario

On Friday, Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) will dedicate a campus road as “Steven Eric DiSario Way,” in honor of the fallen Kirkersville Chief of Police at 1 p.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial in front of Liberty Hall.

Chief DiSario, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty during a shooting last May, is a 1997 graduate of Washington Senior High School.

“As the former D.A.R.E. instructor for the Washington Court House City Schools, I had the honor of instructing Eric,” Fayette County Sheriff Vernon P. Stanforth recalled. “As a parent of Eric’s classmate, I had the privilege of Eric visiting my home on many occasions.”

“Eric exemplified the values taught at Washington and carried those values into adulthood. Eric’s dedication led to his service as a police officer and to his ultimate sacrifice in his attempt to intercede in a violent situation,” said Stanforth.

The soon-to-be dedicated campus roadway begins at the main entrance of Washington High School, Washington Middle School, and Washington Athletic Complex, and runs through the heart of the campus.

“As the cultural hub of the community, it is important that we take the time to celebrate those from Washington Court House that have made positive impacts in our world,” WCHCS Superintendent Tom Bailey said. “Chief DiSario continued to live by the values instilled in the Blue Lion Family every day of his life, and we are honored to have such a man be raised in our great community. The dedication of this roadway that is used daily by over half of our district is a small gesture in comparison of the ultimate sacrifice that Chief DiSario gave, but honoring him in this way will keep the story of his bravery alive for generations to come.”

In addition to DiSario Way, two memorial scholarships have been dedicated in his honor. The Washington Court House Police Department and the Class of 1997 have prepared annual scholarships in Eric DiSario’s name, both of which will be presented at the ceremony.

Notable guests of the ceremony include DiSario’s mother Robin, wife Aryn, their six children, and approximately 10 to 15 other family members. Ohio Senator Bob Peterson, Kirkersville Mayor Terry Ashcraft, local first responders, government officials, and students will be in attendance as well. In addition to the DiSario Way dedication, WCHCS will also honor the Washington Court House Police and Fire Departments, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, and Fayette County EMS personnel.

“With International Firefighters’ Day, National Police Week and National EMS Week all taking place in the month of May, our students are also excited for the opportunity to honor all of our local first responders,” Bailey said. “We want everyone who puts their life on the line for our safety and well-being to know that the Blue Lion Family appreciates your service and are truly thankful for all that you do to keep our community safe.”

