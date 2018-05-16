Fayette County Farmers’ Market begins season

The Wednesday edition of the Fayette County Farmers’ Market began this week with just a few vendors available. Pictured (L to R): Mary Ford, Dennis Anschutz and Victor Niday take time to sell a few homemade goods during the first Wednesday farmers market for 2018. The Fayette County Farmers’ Market remains a rain or shine market and is located at the TSC parking lot at 1650 Columbus Ave. in Washington C.H. The market hours are 3-6 p.m.

The Wednesday edition of the Fayette County Farmers’ Market began this week with just a few vendors available. Pictured (L to R): Mary Ford, Dennis Anschutz and Victor Niday take time to sell a few homemade goods during the first Wednesday farmers market for 2018. The Fayette County Farmers’ Market remains a rain or shine market and is located at the TSC parking lot at 1650 Columbus Ave. in Washington C.H. The market hours are 3-6 p.m. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_20180516_151321-0-.jpg The Wednesday edition of the Fayette County Farmers’ Market began this week with just a few vendors available. Pictured (L to R): Mary Ford, Dennis Anschutz and Victor Niday take time to sell a few homemade goods during the first Wednesday farmers market for 2018. The Fayette County Farmers’ Market remains a rain or shine market and is located at the TSC parking lot at 1650 Columbus Ave. in Washington C.H. The market hours are 3-6 p.m.