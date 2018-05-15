Local competes in beatbox championship

Miami Trace Middle School student Daylan Neal competed in the 2018 Ohio Beatbox Championship recently and walked away with the fourth place spot.

This was the first competition for the seventh grader, and the competition was dominated with seasoned performers. Daylan and three others were the only teens in the competition. He was the only teen to advance to the final rounds.

Daylan beatboxed his way through four rounds of the competition with his unique style.

Beatboxing Youtube sensation, Napalm, traveled to Ohio to participate as a guest judge in the competition. Napalm gave Daylan special advice, and told Daylan to stay in touch with him. He offered to provide private online lessons to Daylan with mixing beats.

For more information on beatboxing, and for more pictures of Daylan in the most recent competition, check out “Shut Your Mouth & Beatbox – symab.com” on Facebook.

Daylan is also starring in a short film titled, “The Wicked Imagination of a Teenage Kid.” The film will be featured at the Gateway Film Center located at 1550 N. High St. in Columbus. The screening date is Sunday, June 3, at 4:30 p.m.

The short film is the first episode of a webseries that will be filmed here in Ohio and pitched to Hulu, Netflix and other major outlets. “The Wicked Imagination of a Teenage Kid” is an urban-goosebumps style show that will showcase the talent of the youth in the midwest, especially those in Ohio.

Tickets to the film can be purchased by visiting http://gatewayfilmcenter.org/wicked-imagination-of-a-teenage-kid-the/ and clicking on the 4:30 p.m. showtime.

Daylan Neal recently competed in the 2018 Ohio Beatbox Championship where he placed fourth. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_daylan2.jpg Daylan Neal recently competed in the 2018 Ohio Beatbox Championship where he placed fourth.