Domtar EarthChoice Ambassadors donate textiles to The Well

At Domtar in Washington C.H., the business has EarthChoice Ambassadors who are committed to promote sustainable business practices to customers, employees, the company and the community. Last week, the EarthChoice Ambassador, Ryan Olaker, organized a textile drive and Domtar employees donated just shy of one ton of textiles to The Well at Sunnyside, which will provide clothing and other textiles to those in need throughout the community. By choosing to recycle these textiles, Domtar has left a positive footprint on the community and the environment overall by preventing these items from ending up in a landfill.

From left to right, Jon Creamer, executive director of The Well at Sunnyside; Ryan Olaker, Domtar EarthChoice Ambassador; Jerimy Huff, Domtar site manager; Mitch Reed, Domtar production manager; and Chiquita Nash, Free Store director and volunteer coordinator at The Well at Sunnyside.