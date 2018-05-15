Wicked Sensations II joins Chamber

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed its newest member, Wicked Sensations II, LLC, located at 1159 Columbus Ave. in Washington C.H. Danny Derreberry and his talented staff look forward to bringing their art to the community. Those interested can call Danny at 740-466-8497 to schedule your tattoo or piercing, or stop in and see their newly-remodeled studio.

