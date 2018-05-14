2018 Christman Award nominees honored

Coach Aaron Teter (left) nominated Jack Luebbe of Washington High School for the 2018 Christman Award.

Alexa Harris of Washington High School was nominated for the 2018 Christman Award by her coach, Ryan Day.

Ashley DeAtley (left) nominated Faith Kobel of Washington High School for the 2018 Christman Award.

Ben Ackley nominated Tanner Bryant of Miami Trace High School for the 2018 Christman Award.

Caitlin Francis (left) nominated Morgan Miller of Miami Trace High School for the 2018 Christman Award.

Colt Harrington (left) nominated Cody Riley of Washington High School for the 2018 Christman Award.

Doug Mace nominated Tabby Landrum of Miami Trace High School for the 2018 Christman Award.

Greg Leach (left) nominated Matt Fender of Miami Trace High School for the 2018 Christman Award.

Greg Phipps (left) nominated Max Schroeder of Washington High School for the 2018 Christman Award.

Jerry Williams (left) nominated Jack Anders of Miami Trace High School for the 2018 Christman Award.

Josh Thoroman (left) nominated Adam Ginn of Miami Trace High School for the 2018 Christman Award.

Keiya Satoh (left) of Washington High School was nominated by his coach, Ryan Day, for the 2018 Christman Award.

Kyle McConnaughey (left) nominated Brett Lewis of Miami Trace High School for the 2018 Christman Award.

Louis Reid (left) nominated Chris Conger of Washington High School for the 2018 Christman Award.

Louis Reid (left) nominated Jaelyn Mason of Washington High School for the 2018 Christman Award.

Mark Underwood (left) nominated Brandon Underwood of Washington High School for the 2018 Christman Award.

Washington Athletic Director Mark Bihl (left) spoke on behalf of coach Chuck Williamson, who nominated Caleb Rice of Washington High School for the 2018 Christman Award.

Mark Schwartz (left) nominated Kenny Arboleda of Washington High School for the 2018 Christman Award.

Rob Pittser (left) nominated Cameron Carter of Miami Trace High School for the 2018 Christman Award.

Tammi Ramsey (left) nominated Savanna Davis of Washington High School for the 2018 Christman Award.

Mary Lou Haines, the widow of Clarence A. Christman Jr. (whom the Christman award was named after) was at Monday’s banquet and took time to congratulate the 2018 winner, Tanner Bryant.

A large crowd was in attendance Monday evening for the 50th-annual Christman Award ceremony at The Crown Room Banquet Center.

Past Christman Award winners were in attendance for Monday night’s banquet; including (seated, l-r); Kylie Black (2003), Beth Walters Day (1999), Cathy Grover Ely (1988), Mary Myers (2004), Jenny Breedlove (1982), Stephanie Stinson-Davey (2007); (standing, l-r); Blake Pittser (2017), Jerimiah Jones (2015), Joe Black (1977), Mark Bihl (2002), Tom Gifford (1970), Jeff Blake (1971), Bill Junk (1972) and Glenn Gifford (1973).

2018 Clarence A. Christman Jr. Award nominees: (seated, l-r); Alexa Harris, Tabby Landrum, Morgan Miller, Tanner Bryant, Savanna Davis, Faith Kobel, Jaelyn Mason; (standing, l-r); Brett Lewis, Jack Anders, Adam Ginn, Matt Fender, Caleb Rice, Cody Riley, Keiya Satoh, Kenny Arboleda, Max Schroeder, Chris Conger, Brandon Underwood, Jack Luebbe and Cameron Carter.