Registration open for United Way Golf Outing

The United Way of Fayette County is planning its annual golf outing for Friday, June 1 at Crown Hill Golf Club in Williamsport.

This is the largest fundraiser event of the year, and organizers said they hope the community will join them for a fun day of golf. Additionally, organizers said there will be lots of great raffle and silent auction items this year, and prizes will be awarded for longest drive, closest to the pin, and the “Best Dressed Team” will receive a new award. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon.

“Our annual golf outing is one our largest fundraisers of the year,” Debbie Bryant, president of the United Way of Fayette County, said. “We moved this year’s event to June in hopes for warmer weather. We still have room for several more teams, so register your team now and help us raise funds for the upcoming year. Golfers enjoy lunch and 18 holes of golf.”

The United Way of Fayette County helps support over 30 local programs and agencies. Participation in the event will help Fayette County residents get a warm meal, help at-risk youth to have a safe place to socialize, help homeless find a warm bed and so much more.

“This year’s event will be held at Crown Hill Golf Club. Raffle tickets and silent auction items help make a huge difference in the fundraising, so bring cash and/or checks and come prepared to bid on some great items,” Bryant said. Currently we help fund 29 different programs here in Fayette County. From infants and toddlers at Rock A Bye to senior citizens at The Commission on Aging. The United Way of Fayette County is dedicated to helping all residents of Fayette County to live a better life.”

Registration is $200 a team, and teams can register by calling The United Way of Fayette County office at (740) 335-8932 or register online at www.unitedwayfayco.org. A registration form is included inside Saturday’s Record-Herald.

http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/2018-Golf-Outing-1.pdf

By Martin Graham mgraham@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy