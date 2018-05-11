YUSA named Chamber Business of the Month

YUSA Corporation has been selected as the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month. Established in Washington C.H. in 1987, YUSA is an industry leader in the manufacturing of automotive rubber components, specializing in engine mountings, bushings, tubes and hoses. Pictured are president and CEO of YUSA, Yukimitsu Minamibata, and Paul Grubb of YUSA, as well as the Chamber ambassadors. The Chamber thanked YUSA for their commitment to the community and for their Chamber membership.

