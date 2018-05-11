Painting of redhead ducks selected for State Wetlands Habitat Stamp

COLUMBUS – The artwork of wildlife artist Jocelyn Beatty won first place in the 2018 Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp Design Competition, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). Beatty’s painting of a pair of redheads will appear on the Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp issued in the fall of 2019.

The winning entry was selected from a field of 12 original paintings. Last year’s winner, Daniel Allard, will see his painting of ring-necked ducks appear on the 2018 Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp.

Beatty, of West Middlesex, Pa., won the competition for the first time. This year, second place honors went to Jeffery Klinefelter (the 2016 competition winner) of Indiana with his painting of redheads. The third-place entry was by Adam Grimm (the 2013 competition winner) of South Dakota with his painting of mallards.

Approximately 25,000 Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamps were purchased last year, according to the ODNR Division of Wildlife. Proceeds from stamp sales help fund vital wetland habitat restoration projects in Ohio. Such habitats are important to many resident wildlife species including several that are state-endangered.

The judges for this year’s event included Dave Golowenski, the Columbus Dispatch; Brenda Layman, Outdoor Writers of Ohio; Gary Obermiller, ODNR; Tom Sheley, Wild Birds Unlimited; and Tom Vorisek, Ohio Wildlife Council.

Ohioans are encouraged to participate in next year’s competition. For complete contest entry information, contact Tim Daniel at tim.daniel@dnr.state.oh.us.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all.

