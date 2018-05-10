‘Transparency’ discussed at city council meeting

In the interest of transparency, a local resident suggested Wednesday night to the Washington C.H. City Council that council meetings be streamed via Youtube and/or Facebook.

James Blair, of 1118 Golfview Drive, addressed council members at their regular meeting at the city building. Blair said streaming the meetings would “take council to the public.” He added that this would eliminate the necessity for community members to record the meetings with phones, and it would increase their viewing audience.

Council members Kendra Hernandez and Caleb Johnson both said they appreciated Blair’s suggestions.

Another local resident, Rose Hazelbaker, also addressed council concerning high grass on the site where Sonic drive-in will be constructed. North Folk Holdings took ownership March 6 of a 1.33 acre site at 403 W. Court St. that will be developed into the restaurant. It is expected to open this summer.

Hazelbaker, of 610 High St., suggested some type of ordinance be written informing new residents about community issues such as mowing and leash laws. She also mentioned drainage issues along the old city trail, and shared information about summer music programs for city children.

City manager Joe Denen’s report noted how busy the previous two weeks had been in Washington C.H., including an Arbor Day ceremony, the Little League Fish Fry, the National Day of Prayer gathering, students recognized by the local Rotary Club, and the announcement of the Christman Award nominees. Denen also thanked the residents for passing the county-wide EMS levy at Tuesday’s primary election.

Three resolutions were read — two were placed on second reading and were then adopted by council, and the third resolution was placed on first reading. This final legislation concerned purchasing rock salt for next winter.

The council adjourned at 8:07 p.m.

Washington City Council meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. All meetings are open to the public.

