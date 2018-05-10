Local Farmers’ Market season begins Saturday

The Fayette County Farmers’ Market is off and running; this is the 12th year for the market in its current location. Saturday, May 12 marks the first day of the 2018 Farm Market season, and the vendors are excited to welcome both regular and new customers and friends at the start of the season.

The first greens of the season are so welcome. If you depend for food on what you are able to grow or hunt yourself, as were pioneers and farmers of old, the late winter and early spring marks a time of scarcity from the perspective of VARIETY. The garlic, onions, squash, root vegetables and apples you were able to overwinter in the root cellar will be starting to sprout or shrivel, if there are even any left.

The canned tomatoes, corn, beets and green beans are staples and still in abundance if the previous year allowed a strong harvest. But how we long for and savor those first greens of spring. The mild domesticated lettuces and spinach are favored by most, but the earliest greens may be foraged; the young dandelion green delights both fresh and lightly cooked. This much maligned green provides a plethora of nutrients craved by the body after a long winter without fresh greens. The wild violet is easy picking and brightens any salad.

While greens at this first market will be limited due to the extended cold and extremely wet weather, there will be plenty of goodies. Saturday promises to be a beautiful day for a stroll, a visit and some shopping.

The market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon and is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets. SNAP EBT food benefit cards, Senior Farm Market coupons and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for produce receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) for additional fruits and vegetables. So,”buy one, get one” for fruit and vegetables, up to $20 EVERY market day.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up for the Saturday Market. Other vendors may participate as well.

B.Y.E Gardens (Brian and Elaine Yoder): Cinnamon rolls, raspberry rolls and lemon cream rolls, peanut butter cookies. angel food cakes, specialty breads, pies, cookies, dip mixes.

By Thy Hand (Mark and Lori Chrisman): Angel food cakes, specialty breads, pies, cookies, dip mixes.

Chilcote Farm (Bruce & Marlene Chilcote): Honey, whipped honey, hickory nut cake, cherry pie, apple pie, chocolate chip and peanut butter cookies, blueberry buckle, rhubarb crumb cake and chocolate sheet cake.

Donaldson Wood Shop (Roger Donaldson): Hand carved spoons and cutting boards that are made from live edge slabs of local wood.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Sustainably grown produce and plants. Vegetable plants: heirloom tomato, pepper, eggplant, broccoli, tomatillos, cucumbers. Flowering plants: zinnias, bachelor buttons, sunflowers. Flowering shrubs (elderberry, lilac), and live plants (lovage, rhubarb, caster bean). Small amounts of produce (asparagus, rhubarb, lettuce, green onion, green garlic). TOM THUMB PEA plants free to the first 10 children (12 and under).

Jones Farm Fresh Produce (Jon & Taylor Jones): Radishes, brown eggs, pork sausage patties, sweet Italian and jalapeño links, maple breakfast links, pork chops, ground pork, 1# bulk sausage, chicken breast, chicken patties, chorizo links, hamburger patties and ground hamburger.

Persinger Cottage Foods (David Perisnger and Julie Mosny): The Jam Man will have 98 percent of all jams/jellies in stock, including 7 “no added sugar” choices. The Pie Lady will bring pies, cinni mini’s and honey.

This and That (Mary Ford): Peanut butter fudge, pineapple banana bread, orange peel bread, catnip toys, dog treats, goose outfits, snow drop bulbs and more.

http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_FarmersMarket.jpg