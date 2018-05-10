Deer Creek Daisies travel to ‘Grandma’s Garden’

Finally, a partially sunny day for the Deer Creek Daisies May Garden club outing and guess where they headed: a Garden Center.

Seven members traveled to “ Grandma’s Garden” in Waynesville. This is one of their favorites (along with so many others). A representative from the nursery greeted the ladies, and gave a brief talk about the grounds and guided the ladies through the perennial and annual houses. It is a destination garden center and gift shop like no other.

Just a few miles south of Centerville, there are 14 acres of meticulous gardens and a scenic pond. Paved paths connect displays with well-maintained nursery stock featuring thousands of trees and shrubs. In the main greenhouse there is a gallery of pottery, fountains and garden art. Hundreds of annuals and perennials of every size and color are just waiting to go home with you. Mixed pots and baskets are filled that will fit in any spot. One of the newer perennials that Melody showed was the Pendstinen.

It is also called the Pochalsis Beard Tongue. A tall plant that can grow three to four feet and has dark and light purple blooms. “Twist of Lime” was an interesting new Coralbell. It is a lime/yellow green color with wavy leaves that almost look like garden leaf lettuce that will have a cream color flower.

One question answered by our guide was how to keep petunias and inpatients looking good during the hot days of July and August. She recommended fertilizing two times a week, and someone might even have to water two times a day. Don’t be afraid to trim with scissors when plants become too long (like sweet potato vine) or look unsightly.

The company was founded in 1979 and is still owned by the Rinehart’s. The 1880 farmhouse that houses the Grandma’s Gift Parlor offers unique décor, garden wear, candles and popular brands, including Vera Bradley and Life is Good.

They carry a huge collection of miniature plants, fairy houses and tiny garden decor that are ready for the small world of miniature gardening. Wind chimes and iron trellises of all sizes are available. Grandma Gardens provides landscape designing and a very large assortment of trees. If looking for unusual garden sculptures or water features, this garden center is the place to go.

After the ladies had their cars loaded, they traveled on to Waynesville with a stop at the “Secret Garden.” Located on Route 73, they have a wonderful assortment of lawn art. All sizes and shapes of interesting finds are just waiting for someone to take home. Lunch was enjoyed at the Hammel House in Waynesville. Joyce Schlichter was the winner of the door prize.

Members present for the day were: Julie Schwarts, Joyce Schlichter, Billie Lanman, Marty Cook, Rita Layman and host Emily King and Kendra Knecht.

