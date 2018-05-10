Kids, Kritters & Khaos 4-H donates to RACC

Administration from Rose Avenue Community Center (RACC) gave a big ‘thank you’ to the Kids, Kritters & Khaos 4-H group for their recent generous food drive donation to RACC. These young people do this every year and the volunteers at RACC so appreciate them and all they do. Administration said it is things like this that help enable them to provide meals to children, individuals and families in the community, and help others in critical times of need. Thanks especially to Braydon Smith, Blake Roberts and Annie Beatty for delivering to RACC.

