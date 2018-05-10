Jeff Library celebrates National Library Week

In honor of National Library Week, these lovely ladies enjoyed testing their knowledge of the library and books by playing a lively game of Library Jeopardy at Jeffersonville Branch Library. Jeopardy contestants included Payton, Kierra, Jaylin, Abbie and Riley. Congratulations girls on a game well played.

In honor of National Library Week, these lovely ladies enjoyed testing their knowledge of the library and books by playing a lively game of Library Jeopardy at Jeffersonville Branch Library. Jeopardy contestants included Payton, Kierra, Jaylin, Abbie and Riley. Congratulations girls on a game well played. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_library-jeopardy-contestants.jpg In honor of National Library Week, these lovely ladies enjoyed testing their knowledge of the library and books by playing a lively game of Library Jeopardy at Jeffersonville Branch Library. Jeopardy contestants included Payton, Kierra, Jaylin, Abbie and Riley. Congratulations girls on a game well played.