Jeff Library celebrates National Library Week

In honor of National Library Week, these lovely ladies enjoyed testing their knowledge of the library and books by playing a lively game of Library Jeopardy at Jeffersonville Branch Library. Jeopardy contestants included Payton, Kierra, Jaylin, Abbie and Riley. Congratulations girls on a game well played.
