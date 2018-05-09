Peterson shows support for Community Action

State Senator Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House) recently visited the Community Action Commission of Fayette County to help them celebrate Community Action Month, which is dedicated to recognizing the success of the national Community Action Network.

In recognition of the efforts of the Community Action Commission of Fayette County, the Fayette County Commissioners signed a proclamation recently designating May 2018 as Community Action Month. This culminated in a visit by Peterson and the commissioners to learn a little more about what they do and show their support for the agency on Monday.

“Community Action Month is a wonderful time to honor and celebrate the impact Community Action has in the lives of families and communities across the country,” said Bambi Baughn, executive director of CAC. “The Community Action Partnership offers insight to leaders looking to understand what is working on the ground to help families thrive—creating smarter solutions that can be put to work within communities across the country.”

America’s community action agencies connect millions of children and families to greater opportunity, transforming their lives and making our communities—and our nation—stronger, according to officials. This month, Community Action Commission of Fayette County will be engaging in programs and events that showcase the innovative work in Fayette County.

“These past few months alone, our agency has served over 3,000 individuals through various programs, including Home Energy Assistance and PIPP; Head Start, Early Head Start and Rock-A-Bye Early Learning programs; Fayette County Transportation; Self-Help Housing; housing counseling, including credit repair and home-buyer education; Rapid Rehousing; emergency shelter and permanent supportive housing for the homeless; employment for young people through Summer Youth Employment and Youthbuild; programs for seniors like homemaker aide and caregiver support; and prevention activities through Drug-Free Communities,” Baughn said.

For more information on the Community Action Commission of Fayette County, call (740) 335-7282.

State Senator Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House, at left) meets with members of the Fayette County Community Action Commission on Monday to help them celebrate May as Community Action Month. Also pictured are the Fayette County Commissioners Dan Dean, Jack DeWeese and Tony Anderson. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_2018-Community-Action-Month-May-Picture.jpg State Senator Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House, at left) meets with members of the Fayette County Community Action Commission on Monday to help them celebrate May as Community Action Month. Also pictured are the Fayette County Commissioners Dan Dean, Jack DeWeese and Tony Anderson.